Thrown from the second floor, a baby miraculously rescued by a policeman

A man was arrested in New Jersey (United States) after intentionally dropping a one month old baby from the second floor of a building. The latter came out of his fall unscathed thanks to the intervention of a police officer who caught up with him at the last minute.

The drama was narrowly avoided. An American policeman rescued a one-month-old baby from a fall by catching him after he had just been thrown from the second floor of a building by a man.





According to the New York Post, law enforcement was called in on Saturday morning in Jersey City when a man had just hung a baby over a balcony on the second floor of a building. Despite discussions initiated by the police to try to bring the man to his senses, the latter dropped the baby.

An open investigation

A policeman, Officer Eduardo Matute, managed to catch up with the baby in extremis, which came out without damage. The infant was transported as a precaution to the hospital, where he was photographed with the policeman who had just saved him and whose heroic act was hailed by his superiors.

The man who dropped the baby was arrested. An investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.