Tomorrow belongs to us from September 23: Irene confronts Laetitia (summary + video episode 1020 in advance)

Tomorrow belongs to us from September 23, 2021, early summary and video of episode 1020 of DNA – Irene doubts Laetitia and decides to confront her this evening in your daily series “Tomorrow belongs to us”. Laetitia invents an excuse about prescriptions while for her part, Victoire does not let go …

An unprecedented episode to discover from 7:10 pm on TF1 but also in replay and free streaming on myTF1 here.

Tomorrow is ours – summary of episode 1020

Irene begins to have serious doubts about Laetitia. With Cédric, they ask for explanations from Laetitia, who drowns the fish. Indeed, Laetitia explains having stolen prescriptions to see anxiolytics …



Jack discovers that his twin sister has a hidden talent, and Raphaëlle’s father arrives in Sète, much to her dismay.

Tomorrow belongs to us – video from episode 1020 of September 23, 2021

▶ The video does not start? Don’t panic, you can watch it directly on MYTF1 by clicking here

Tomorrow belongs to us, it’s every evening, from Monday to Friday, at 7:10 p.m. on TF1. Did you miss an episode? Catch up for 7 days via the dedicated MYTF1 page.

