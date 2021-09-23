Top-model Linda Evangelista says she is “irreparably disfigured” after cosmetic treatment

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has announced that she has been “irreparably disfigured” by an aesthetic treatment that went wrong five years ago, thus justifying her withdrawal from the limelight and from public life. “I found myself, as the media described it, unrecognizable,” the 56-year-old former model wrote in a message to her more than 900,000 Instagram followers.

The Canadian explained that she had undergone a slimming treatment which produced exactly the opposite effect than expected: instead of a reduction in fat mass, she underwent a multiplication of fat cells. To be precise, the ex-companion of Fabien Barthez developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, “a risk of which she was not informed before the procedure”, she specifies, and which manifests itself in the formation of an area of ​​localized and consolidated fat.

“It left me irreparably disfigured, despite two (supposedly) restorative, painful and failed surgeries,” wrote the 1990s icon, who was one of the world’s highest paid supermodels alongside stars. like Naomi Campbell or Claudia Schiffer.



Like other consequences, the failure of this treatment “not only destroyed my livelihood, but also plunged me into a cycle of long depression, deep sadness and the abyss of self-loathing,” he says. former star of haute couture fashion shows. Linda Evangelista, who now specifies that she now lives as a “recluse”, was the victim of a rare side effect of cryolipolysis, a technique that normally allows a silhouette to be redrawn by exposing localized clumps of fat to the cold.

Legal action against the brand that markets this treatment

The ex Super Model has decided to take legal action against the brand that markets this treatment. “By filing a complaint, I am going forward to get rid of my shame, and make my story public,” she insists. “I’m so tired of living this way. I would like to go out with my head held high, even if I will never get my physique back. “