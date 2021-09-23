Tropical Storm Sam could become a major hurricane and is approaching

The Lamentin weather center in Martinique confirms the birth of a cyclonic phenomenon which benefits from favorable conditions this Thursday morning (September 23, 2021).

Tropical Depression No. 18 has intensified and is now la tropical storm Sam. It is located this morning at 2800 km east-south-east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west at 26 km / h.

The winds around the center blow at 55 km / h with gusts to 100 km / h.

This phenomenon evolves in warm waters, in a humid atmosphere and with low wind shear. Therefore, it should continue to strengthen gradually until the stage of hurricane then major hurricane by Sunday.





As it approaches the West Indian arc, the cyclone is expected to take an increasingly northwestward trajectory and approach the West Indies between Tuesday and Thursday (September 28 to 30, 2021).

Lamentin weather center (Martinique)