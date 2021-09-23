More

    Tropical Storm “Sam” particularly monitored by meteorological services.

    Météo France announced it during the day: tropical depression n ° 18 has intensified, it is now a tropical storm called “Sam”. This morning it was located 2800 km east-south-east of the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to reach Hurricane Stadium on Sunday

    The services of the State and Météo France had very early launched an alert of vigilance and information while the meteorological phenomenon was still at the stage of tropical wave 45.

    During the day the tropic wave turned into a tropical storm, immediately baptized “Sam”.

    However, as of yesterday, the Prefect of the Region Alexandre Rochatte indicated that there were still many uncertainties on the trajectory, the intensity or the consequences.
    For the moment, the only certainty is that the phenomenon is approaching the West Indian arc and will encounter an environment favorable to its development.

    From its appearance, the NHC of the United States had indicated that the trajectory could pass the phenomenon in the Atlantic, but not far from our coasts. The National Hurrican Center estimates that at that time, the phenomenon could well be a major hurricane.


    A forecast confirmed by Météo France:

    As it approaches the West Indian arc, the cyclone should take an increasingly northwestward trajectory and approach the West Indies between Tuesday and Thursday.

    At this time, a more southerly trajectory than that indicated so far is not excluded.

    It is therefore advisable to keep oneself regularly informed of the evolution of forecasts.

    See Météo France forecasts


