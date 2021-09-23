two good news are confirmed for Lionel Messi

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 market values ​​of Parisians

Coming out in disbelief (and especially injured) from his Sunday match against OL (2-1), Lionel Messi received some good news in Paris. First of all concerning his state of health. If he still has not resumed the race and his presence against Montpellier on Saturday is still uncertain, the Pulga would be very confident in the idea of ​​playing against Manchester City next Tuesday at the Parc des Princes. In any case, this is what RMC reports, which ensures that Lionel Messi should resume training tomorrow or at the latest this weekend.

Lionel Messi soon cured … and in his new home

The other good news unveiled by the radio’s website is the end of his stay at the Royal Monceau hotel to finally move into his Parisian home. Taking advantage of his injury and his absence from Saint-Symphorien, Lionel Messi would have signed the lease for a rental for a wealthy house in Neuilly-sur-Seine on Wednesday evening. “A building on 2 floors, which houses more than 300 square meters of living space, 4 bedrooms, a small garden”, all for a rent of less than € 20,000 per month.

Antonela Roccuzzo having failed in her research, it was finally the Patriarch Jorge Messi who took charge of managing the file. According to RMC Sport, this property could only be a step for the Messi family, faced with the reality of a difficult Parisian real estate market … and who has not given up on buying a house with an indoor swimming pool.



