UK fuel shortage spreads

Posted on Sep 23, 2021 at 5:14 PMUpdated Sep 23, 2021, 5:35 PM

Fruits and vegetables, toys, poultry and now… fuels. The supply crisis in the UK since this summer has spread to BP. The British oil company said in a statement Thursday that it would have to ration deliveries to its service stations, due to the shortage of truck drivers which has worsened since Brexit.

“We are having fuel supply difficulties at some of our stations in the UK and unfortunately we have been forced to close some sites temporarily due to a lack of both diesel and unleaded,” he said. indicated the company.

“Urgency of the situation”

According to ITV, which revealed the information, BP distribution director Hanna Hofer warned last week during a meeting with government officials of “the urgency of the situation. BP could only operate 90% of its network, giving priority to stations on motorways.





Its competitor ExxonMobil has reported similar difficulties. The sites it operates on behalf of Tesco supermarkets have also been affected by delivery problems.

100,000 drivers are missing

The long-standing shortage of truck drivers in the UK has been exacerbated by Brexit and Covid. Part of the foreign workforce returned home during the pandemic, and could not return due to the new visa rules. At the same time, exams for driving licenses have been slowed down by the restrictions, leaving the UK to run out of 100,000 drivers, according to the transport federation.

Professionals are calling for an extension of exceptional visas to truck drivers, as seasonal workers and medical personnel can already benefit. The government rejects this proposal, while the end of partial unemployment could rebound the number of unemployed people by the end of the year.

In the meantime, the Secretary of State for SMEs, Paul Scully, seeks to avoid panic movements. “You don’t need to go for your emergency shopping or we’ll end up in a self-fulfilling prophecy,” he said on Talk radio.