United States authorizes 3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine for elderly or “at risk” people

The United States on Wednesday authorized the injection of a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 for people 65 and over, as well as for those at “risk”, including due to the use of particularly exposing to the virus.

This booster dose can be administered from six months after the second injection, the United States Medicines Agency (FDA) announced.

Between the ages of 18 and 64, those eligible for this booster dose are those at “high risk” of developing a severe form of the disease, including due to “frequent exposure” to the virus from exercise. their profession or their situation, according to a press release from the agency.

This definition helps to include “health care workers, teachers and school personnel, workers in supermarkets and those in homeless shelters or prisons, and others,” said the acting chief of the FDA. , Janet Woodcock, cited in press release.

A committee of experts from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the country’s main federal public health agency, is in turn due to meet on Thursday to discuss the matter.

These experts will have to specify in particular who should be included in the term “high risk” according to them, before the CDC publishes their detailed recommendations for the professionals who will administer these third doses.

If the categories of the population concerned are potentially very broad, this decision by the FDA remains a setback for the administration of President Joe Biden, who announced in mid-August that the boosters could be administered to all American adults without distinction.

The government has since been widely criticized for appearing to anticipate the decision of the scientific authorities, and has been accused of causing confusion.

The FDA ultimately chose to follow the advice of its advisory committee. The latter, made up in particular of epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists, spoke out last week to limit the injection of a booster to certain categories of populations, in particular the elderly and health personnel.





This panel had among other things justified its opinion by a lack of data and concerns about the risks of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, in adolescents and young adult males.

The booster dose is the same dosage as the first two, and is permitted under emergency authorization.

– Moderna and Johnson & Johnson expected –

The FDA decision is an “important step in the current fight against the disease,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. However, his company had filed an application for authorization of a booster dose from the age of 16.

Joe Biden’s government assured him that a vast recall campaign for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be launched from the week of September 20, for all Americans eight months after their second injection.

He then justified this announcement by initial data showing that the effectiveness of the two products began to decline over time in people vaccinated, as the time of the second injection wore off.

Government advisor on the Covid-19 crisis, immunologist Anthony Fauci, on Sunday rejected the idea that the decision of health experts was a setback for the government. “This has always been suspended for the evaluation of all data (…) by the committee” of the FDA, he told CNN.

According to him, the decision on a booster dose for the other two vaccines authorized in the United States, those of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, could be made in the coming weeks.

Moderna submitted early data to the FDA in early September showing the effectiveness of a booster dose, which still needs to be analyzed.

Johnson & Johnson, for its part, has just delivered this data on Tuesday.

Some immunocompromised people may already receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in the United States since early August.

Other countries, such as France or Spain, have already launched recall campaigns aimed at part of their population. In Israel, the government has gone further: anyone over the age of 12 can receive a third dose of Pfizer’s remedy.

A measure that the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly disapproved of, denouncing vaccine inequalities between rich and poor countries. According to the WHO, it would be both more ethical, but also more pragmatic from a public health point of view, to first vaccinate as many people as possible in the world.