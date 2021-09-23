victim of dementia, 2003 world champion Steve Thompson will bequeath his brain to science

The former hooker of the XV de la Rose, passed by Brive, has been suffering from dementia since the age of 43.

At the forefront of the fight to make rugby less dangerous, the former XV de la Rose hooker announced on Thursday to the BBC that he will bequeath his brain to science after his death in order to understand why he has dementia, misdiagnosed in November 2020. At the age of 43.

Winner of the 2003 World Cup with England, and then passed by Brive (2007-2010), Steve Thomson revealed last December to the Guardian, “have no memory of winning the World Cup in 2003 or of being in Australia for the tournament“. “Knowing what I know now, wish I never turned professionalHe also regretted.

A position he reiterated this Thursday. The international with 73 selections with the XV de la Rose wants to give his brain to science “that the children of the people I love do not have to go through the trials I am going through. It is up to us, today, to mobilize ourselves so that researchers can develop better treatments and ways to make our sport safer.“

A hundred complainants have turned against World Rugby

Last December, he was part of the group of around 100 English and Welsh players to take legal action against World Rugby and their respective Unions for poor concussion management.

The donation will go to the Concussion Legacy Project, a foundation that works to prevent the dangers of concussions. Adam White, executive director of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which heads the CLP, hopes he can “stop all new cases of chronic encephalopathy within the next five years and find treatment before 2040 “.

