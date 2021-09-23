Video. Wild boars roam the street in Rome

Wild boars are still talking about them. Video of a dozen wild boars strutting through a street in Rome crowded with cars, bikes and pedestrians has gone viral in Italy

The video was shot on Via Trionfale in the northern suburbs of Rome and shows wild boars, a priori very comfortable and “urbanized”, wandering among the cars. The Romans joke about it and even think that the cycle paths, “ciclabili track” in Italian, should be renamed “cinghiabili track”, the tracks reserved for wild boars.

All kidding aside, wild boar incursions into town are a real problem. Several similar cases have been identified in Rome, where animals are particularly present in kindergartens and around schools. How to deal with the presence of wild animals in urban life is a matter of debate.

Why are they getting so close?

Over the summer, wild boars were photographed in front of the Italian Foreign Ministry at La Farnesina, on the outskirts of Monte Mario in Rome. Once confined to nature reserves like Insugherata, the wild boars have found it easier to rummage through the city’s garbage than to search the woods for food. This situation, which makes the wild boar an “urbanized” animal, is accentuated by the number of people who feed them, which can prove to be dangerous for humans, especially if the sow is accompanied by its boars.





Risk management

Wild boars cause multiple road accidents at night and especially among motorcyclists. So who exactly is dealing with the Roman boar case? Mayor Virginia Raggi recently took legal action against the Lazio regional government for the “massive and uncontrolled presence” of wild boars in the capital, accusing the region of failing to implement “effective management plans for these animals” .

Virginia Raggi reiterated that the blame rests entirely with Lazio, pointing to newspaper headlines about wild boar in other areas of the region such as Rieti and Viterbo, north of Rome. Raggi wrote on Facebook that the Lazio region “has not bothered to prepare effective plans to deal with the problem”, accusing regional authorities of “doing nothing”.

An electoral issue

Wild boars have now become an electoral issue in Rome, as the mayor is seeking a second five-year term. The issue of wild boars does not only concern Rome or the Lazio region, wild animals are making headlines all over Italy, including in Turin where two wild boars were filmed in the city center. This increase in “urbanized” animals could be explained by the successive confinements that have affected Italy due to the health crisis.

Farmers’ group Coldiretti estimates that the number of wild boars has reached a record 2.3 million in Italy, accusing them of causing “at least 200 million euros in crop damage” each year.