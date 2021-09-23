When will the Covid-19 epidemic end?

We have been dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic for more than 20 months. Several times, we thought we saw the end of this terrible epidemic. But each time, a new wave has arrived. However, experts assure him: all epidemics come to an end. But on what condition and within what timeframe? Who will risk announcing victory over the virus?

” There will be an end to this pandemic », Assured on September 5 last Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health on BFM TV. ” France is on the right path to a return to normal life “, Also advanced Jean Castex on August 31st. ” Epidemics always have an end, recalls Jean-Claude Manuguerra, specialist in infectious diseases at the Institut Pasteur. A epidemic can be extinguished by competition from another virus, due to weather report, or collective immunity “. The end of the pandemic, really ? Does this mean that the virus will go away as quickly as it appeared? That we will finally be able to free ourselves from masks and barrier gestures? That the vaccination will eradicate the Covid-19 ?

From pandemic to endemic

To talk about the end of the epidemic, we must first agree on what an epidemic is. And definitions differ greatly depending on the context and the disease. Usually an epidemic is characterized by the rapid growth ofimpact disease in a region and during a given period. “ For the Listeria, we speak of an epidemic from the first case », Recalls Jean-Claude Manuguerra. For the flu, it takes tens of thousands of deaths to speak of an epidemic. And in the case of AIDS, despite 1.5 million contaminations in 2020, we are no longer talking about a pandemic. The disease has passed to a phase endemic, which is the natural course of all epidemics. Endemic is defined by the usual presence of a disease, generally infectious, in a determined population or a specific region, with a stable incidence. ” the malaria, the’hepatitis A or influenza are thus considered endemic », Indicates Jean-Claude Manuguerra.

The most famous example of this shift is that of the Spanish influenza virus which continued to circulate after the devastating pandemic episode of 1918-1920. “ When this pandemic [de grippe espagnole] gradually died out, the responsible virus, which was later identified as H1N1, became seasonal », Explained to the newspaper The world Professor Patrick Berche in June 2020. This did not prevent some of his “descendants” from leading to new epidemics as in 1957, recalls, for his part, Jean-Claude Manuguerra.

“ The pandemic period will be over at the end of 2022

In a newspaper interview Point last July, the boss of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, estimated that ” the pandemic period, of the rapid evolution of the virus and almost continuous planetary contamination, will be over at the end of 2022 “. According to him, a “pandemic period” will then open up in which “nuclei of contaminations », But where the overall situation will be stabilized. In short, we will have learned to live with the virus. However, some countries like China and Australia are still clinging to the idea of ​​eradicating the virus by generally confining it to the appearance of the slightest case. A strategy doomed to failure, as shown by the increase in cases in these countries. ” We can consider that with an incidence rate of between 10 and 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, we will be out of the pandemic phase. “, Considers for his part Jean-Claude Manuguerra. A figure reached twice since the start of the pandemic, after the first wave between May and August 2020 and briefly in July 2021. And as we have seen, this has not succeeded in stabilizing the number of cases, which has started again.





Don’t expect a drop in virulence

One of the widespread beliefs is that the virus loses its virulence as the pandemic progresses so as not to kill its host, which is also its transmission vector. Unfortunately, this view does not stand up to the analysis of the facts, the HIV having, for example, become more virulent over time. Likewise, the Delta variant appears to cause more severe forms than the Alpha variant. ” In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the symptoms severe usually appear after two weeks of infection, but more than 95% of transmissions occur before the 11the day. In other words, from the point of view of this coronavirus, late pathological manifestations (in particular inflammatory) of virulence do not constitute a loss of transmission opportunities. “, Samuel Alizon attests, Director of Research at CNRS andIRD.

Only one disease in history has been eradicated with a vaccine : the smallpox, the last known case of which dates back to 1978 in the United Kingdom. ” This eradication has been possible at the cost of relentless vaccination campaigns for decades. In addition, SARS-CoV-2 has an animal reservoir, so it is almost impossible to eradicate the virus, as the agent pathogenic of the plague for example », Says Éric Dortenzio, research director at Inserm. In fact, most of the viruses or bacteria responsible for past pandemics are still present today, be it plague, H1N1 or Ebola. Diseases that are still experiencing sporadic epidemic upsurges.

“ Even if the virus were eradicated from the human population, it would continue to circulate in animals and could undergo unexpected mutations.

According to experts, the surest way to end an outbreak is to slow the spread of the disease and counter its side effects. Pest control and hygiene standards have, for example, been successful in controlling plague and cholera. The triple therapies drastically allowed reduce AIDS mortality. In the case of measles, vaccination makes it possible to reduce the number of contaminations to almost zero, but this requires reaching practically 100% of vaccination coverage and that the immunity conferred by the vaccine is sterilizing, that is, it prevents the transmission of the virus. Two conditions that will undoubtedly never be met with Covid-19. ” Even if the virus were eradicated from the human population, it would continue to circulate in animals and could undergo unexpected mutations », Warns Jean-Claude Manuguerra.

A decision more political than health

In short, the announcement of the “end of the pandemic” and the lifting of barrier gestures will be more a political decision than a health one. “Mission accomplished,” US President George W. Bush declared on 1er May 2003 by announcing the end of the war in Iraq. He knew, however, that the fight was far from won, the American soldiers having withdrawn from the country only in December 2011. Only Denmark today risked announcing the end of the pandemic, with the lifting of all the latest restrictions. But without the assurance that they will not return.

