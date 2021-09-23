Who is the actress Romane Jolly, the interpreter of the young Léa?

This Thursday, September 23 on TF1, you will be able to discover the first two episodes of Runaway. This series is notably carried by the young Romane Jolly, in the role of Léa. Who is this actress?
TF1 broadcasts the first two episodes of the new mini-series, in six episodes, Runaway: prostitute for love this Thursday, September 23 from 9:05 p.m. A series full of tact and accuracy, despite its difficult subject, the prostitution of minors. It will be followed by a special evening, presented by Harry Roselmack, with the unreleased documentary Prostitution: teens in danger at 11:10 p.m. Alongside Michaël Youn, who unveiled his chilling exchange with an escort after the broadcast of the series and mentioned his role as a father and his fears facing his growing daughter, and Sylvie Testud, who play the parents Stéphane and Isabelle, the young Romane Jolly interpreter Léa, victim of prostitution. Who is this actress?
Who is Léa, the heroine of Runaway ?
In Runaway, Adapted from an eponymous Quebec series which has two seasons of 10 episodes each, Léa, a teenage girl passionate about dance, experiences a life without history, alongside a loving family, until she meets an older man that she and falls in love with it. Placed in his grip, she thinks he will help her achieve her dreams, but soon finds herself manipulated and thrown into the hell of prostitution and violence. You will also find in the cast of this fiction, among others, Fanny Cottençon and Shirine Boutella who notably played in Lupine.
After Runaway, Romane Jolly will be in the cast of the TF1 TV movie My angel, with Muriel Robin
In his adolescence, Romane Jolly followed the Cours Florent before starting an assistant director course at the Free Conservatory of French Cinema in 2016. The young woman directed the short film the same year Save yourself. Then, she appears in several clips between 2017 and 2020. But it is Runaway which represents her first major experience as an actress in a leading role. Romane Jolly also starred in the TF1 TV movie My angel, worn by Muriel Robin who plays a woman in search of her daughter, who disappeared years ago. A character precisely encamped by Romane Jolly. One thing is certain, the young actress has potential and her career has only just begun.