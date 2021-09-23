Will the Gendarmerie soon be driving an Alpine?

The gendarmes could again ride in Alpine! According to the site “Les Alpinistes”, the National Gendarmerie would have ordered 36 copies of the A110. Our colleagues are playing it safe, but according to them, two vehicles have already been delivered and the rest are being prepared at Durisotti, the bodybuilder specializing in the transformation of vehicles for the French police.

The A110 would obviously be assigned to the Rapid Intervention Teams (ERI). These need powerful vehicles to operate at high speed on the highways. And, from its creation, under the name BRI (with a B for Brigades), this service ran with Alpine, the first A110 then the A310.





As soon as the brand new A110 was presented, rumors of a return to the Gendarmerie garage were heard. This time would be the good one, after the imbroglio around the Seat Leon Cupra.

To replace the Mégane RS, the ministry had indeed chosen, after a call for tenders, the Spanish compact. If copies were delivered in 2020, the contract was quickly put on hold. CO2 emissions were mentioned. But the choice of a foreign brand made people cringe. The Director General of the Gendarmerie had expressed his astonishment when he appeared before the Defense Commission at the National Assembly in October 2020.

Did the ministry therefore backtrack to order a French model, made in France instead? The other side of the coin would be the choice of a vehicle much more expensive than the compact chosen recently.