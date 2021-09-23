You can have the Nintendo Switch V2 for just 239 euros today!

Treat yourself to the Nintendo Switch V2 or the Nintendo Switch OLED from 239 euros thanks to FNAC gift cards! Take advantage of it quickly, the stock shortage is not far away.

If you have not yet fallen for the Nintendo Switch Since its release in 2017, it’s time to take action. You can get it today at 239.99 euros at FNAC by buying a 150 euros E-gift card sold for 130 euros and another for 60 euros sold for 50 euros, and then paying your console with it, which you will make an immediate reduction of 30 euros on the current price of 269.99 euros, i.e. in the end 239.99 euros for the Switch V2 ! Please note, as the stock of gift cards is limited, we advise you not to delay too much.

Buy FNAC gift cards

Buy Nintendo Switch V2

By the way as you can see, the new price of the Nintendo Switch is 269.99 euros against 299.99 euros a few weeks ago. Many online merchants display this price, which represents a price difference of 80 euros between the standard model and the OLED version (at 359.99 euros) which is scheduled for release within a month. But also know that the FNAC E-gift card can also work on pre-orders, and in this case, on the OLED Switch! By purchasing 2 cards of 150 euros for 130 euros and one of 60 euros for 50 euros, you will be able to benefit from an immediate 50 euros reduction, i.e. the OLED Switch at 309.99 euros !

Buy FNAC gift cards

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED

Remember that the main difference between the Nintendo Switch and the new OLED version is that the latter is entitled to a screen… OLED rather than LCD. The OLED screen is a bit larger than the standard model due to the thinner bezels, but the quality is much better. It also benefits from an updated HDMI + Ethernet dock and a new kickstand.

Nintendo Switch, an iconic console

The Nintendo Switch has not benefited from many discounts since its arrival on the market in February 2017. And for good reason, it is presented as one of the most popular video game consoles in the world, so well that it sells perfectly good even at its base rate.

During the first lockdown in March 2020, the Nintendo Switch sold in droves to the point that it was out of stock at all merchants. It was the same in all the other periods of lockdown that followed. With the drop in price highlighted by Amazon, the few units available on the different platforms are likely to leave very quickly.

One of the major advantages of the Nintendo Switch is that it is a “portable” video game console. If it competes directly with PlayStation or Xbox, it has arguments as to why it is the best-selling console in the world, ahead of Sony and Microsoft devices. And for good reason, the object can be used everywhere without a television or connection. You can take the console with you on all your travels in order to use it in public transport such as the train, the bus or other.





As for autonomy, we remind you that the Nintendo Switch allows you to play about 6 hours for classic games and 3 hours for the most energy-intensive games like Zelda. The game console is charged using a USB-C cable, knowing that you can obviously add an external battery to enjoy your favorite titles even longer.

Otherwise, you should also know that the Nintendo Switch gives you access to more than 1,500 games, including the popular Zelda Breath of the Wild or Animal Crossing. You can also play classic games like FIFA. In short, there is something for everyone with this games console. If the catalog remains a little smaller than that of Xbox or PlayStation, you will still be largely satisfied.

E-card conditions

JackPot e-gift cards: Fnac Gift Card usable until October 31, 2021 inclusive, on one or more occasions in Fnac and Darty stores, on fnac.com (excluding press subscriptions, photo prints and Marketplace), in mainland France. The balance and the validity date of the card can be communicated at the reception point of Fnac stores. The general conditions of use and the list of Fnac stores can be viewed on Fnac.com. Use in store: present the Fnac Gift Card at the cash desk and complete if necessary with a payment method of your choice accepted by the Fnac store. Use on Fnac.com: enter the card number and the confidential code and complete if necessary with a payment method of your choice accepted by fnac.com. The Fnac Gift Card cannot be exchanged, resold or refunded, even partially, nor credited to a card or a bank account or another gift card, nor be the subject of a discount. and cannot give rise to any return of change. It is neither replaced nor reimbursed in the event of loss or end of validity.

How to benefit from this offer ?

1. Offer to all customers valid within the limits of available stocks.

2. Only one order of “JackPot Gift Cards” possible per customer account, with a maximum of 3 “JackPot Gift Cards” of each amount in the basket.

3. You then have until October 31, 2021 inclusive to use your “JackPot Gift Cards”, which can be combined with current offers, on Fnac.com and in Fnac and Darty stores.

Offer valid while stocks last through “Ecarte Cadeaux JackPot“. The “JackPot Gift Card” cannot be exchanged, resold, reimbursed even partially, nor credited to a card or a bank account or another gift card, nor be the subject of a discount and cannot give rise to any return of change. It is neither replaced nor reimbursed in the event of expiry. In the event of abuse observed, Fnac reserves the right to cancel any order and will reimburse the amount of the “JackPot Gift Card” order.