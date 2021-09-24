230,000 euros in damages for a failed haircut

An Indian court has ordered a hairdresser to pay more than 231,000 euros in damages to a model for a sloppy haircut which it claims caused a “severe nervous breakdown”.

Aashna Roy visited the hair salon at an upscale hotel in New Delhi in 2018 and asked staff for a classic 10-centimeter haircut from the tips, according to a judgment by the city’s consumer court.

“However, much to the shock and surprise of the complainant (Aashna Roy), the hairdresser cut the entire hair off, leaving only 10cm and barely touching her shoulders.”, indicates judgment.





The court determined that since Ms Roy had made a career as a model posing for hair product ads, the sloppy haircut resulted in “severe nervous breakdown and trauma”.

“There is no doubt that women are very careful and careful when it comes to their hair”, adds the decision. “They spend a considerable amount of money to keep them in good condition. They are also emotionally attached to their hair.”, indicates judgment.

“She lost contracts and suffered a huge loss which completely changed her lifestyle and shattered her dream of becoming a top model”, he added.

The court ordered the salon, which can still appeal, to pay 20 million rupees within eight weeks of the order, or more than 230,000 euros.