3 times the speed of the PS5

PCI Express 5.0 NVMe SSDs are coming. They already promise impressive speeds.

The speed of storage has become the sinews of war in the professional world and that of video games. This allows in some applications to improve performance considerably.

The faster the storage, the more developers can tap directly into this storage to support the device’s RAM. After a few years of SSD based on PCI Express 3.0 and PCI Express 4.0, here are the first PCI Express 5.0 SSDs.

Up to 14 GB / s transfer

We were already impressed with the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 thanks to its very fast SSD of 5.5 Gb / s. The world of the PC quickly reached the saturation of PCI Express 4.0 on 4 lines, that is to say 8 Gb / s for the most powerful SSDs. With PCI Express 5.0, this speed can double up to 16 Gb / s for 4 lanes (PCIe 5.0 x4).





The manufacturer Kioxia has unveiled its CD7-Series SSD for business. The prototype already manufactured by the brand is capable of reaching 14,000 MB / s. An incredible transfer speed which suggests new uses.

This is not all, the latency would be significantly lower and the write speed would also increase. Here, we are talking about a first generation of products which will undoubtedly be excessively expensive and intended for a very specific professional audience. But it foreshadows what mainstream brands like Samsung or WD will soon be able to bring to the market.

PCI Express 5.0 SSDs are expected in mid-2022.

Intel, first on PCI Express 5.0

Intel has more or less missed the PCI Express 4.0 generation on consumer PCs, but the company has well anticipated the transition to Gen 5. Indeed, the Alder Lake architecture scheduled for the end of 2021 should be Ores and already start the transition to PCIe 5.0 as well as DDR5 for RAM.

On the side of AMD, which has accustomed us to being at the forefront on PCIe 4.0, things are less clear. The latest news is that the next AM5 platform could skip PCIe 5.0 at first.