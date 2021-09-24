UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

Slowdown of the pandemic this week, less than 2,400 classes closed in France, new record of daily deaths in Russia … Le Figaro takes stock this Friday, September 24 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

49 deaths in 24 hours, 8,107 hospitalized patients

The epidemic continues to decrease in France, where 49 people died from Covid this Friday, according to Public Health France. 8,107 people are currently hospitalized, 130 less than the day before. In the past 24 hours, 296 patients have arrived at the hospital, including 72 in critical care. In total, 1,586 patients are treated in these intensive care units.

The pandemic has slowed down again around the world this week

The Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down again this week around the world. With 510,000 contaminations recorded daily in the world this week, the indicator has dropped significantly (-8% compared to the previous week), according to an AFP report.

This week, most regions of the world are seeing their situation improve: -32% in Africa, -25% in the United States / Canada zone, -21% in the Middle East, -7% in Asia and -2 % in Oceania, where the virus does not circulate much. However, the situation is deteriorating in Latin America and the Caribbean (+ 33%, a sharp increase in figure notably due to a catch-up in data in Brazil) and slightly in Europe (+ 4%).

The United States remains by far the country with the highest number of new infections in absolute terms this week (126,000 daily cases, -26%), ahead of the United Kingdom (32,400, + 10%) and Turkey (31,200, + 23%).

Less than 2,400 classes closed in France

Nearly 2,370 classes were closed because of the Covid-19 epidemic, a figure down from last week and which represents 0.45% of classes in the country, announced the Ministry of National Education in a report. weekly point. Nearly 3,300 classes (3,299) were closed a week ago, or 0.63% of classes in the country, according to figures from the ministry.

The ministry also indicates that 19 school structures (18 schools and one college) are closed because of the Covid epidemic, or 0.032% of establishments. Finally, 4,154 of the 10,700 middle and high schools offered “a vaccination course” students.

WHO paves the way for a third treatment

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially recommended on Friday a third treatment against Covid-19, Regeneron’s synthetic antibodies, but only in certain specific cases. Developed by biotechnology company Regeneron and marketed by the Roche laboratory as Ronapreve, this high-cost treatment combines two laboratory-made antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab. When injected intravenously, they are supposed to support the immune system to neutralize the coronavirus. Former United States President Donald Trump received this treatment when he caught the Covid in September / October 2020.





Russia: new daily death record

Russia, the most bereaved country in Europe, on Friday recorded a new record of daily deaths due to Covid-19, vaccination remaining sluggish and containment measures absent. According to the assessment provided by the Russian government’s crisis center, 828 people have died from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The previous record of 820 deaths had been reached twice, on September 23 and August 26, 2021.

Cuba: reopening of bars and restaurants

Bars and restaurants, closed since January, gradually reopen from Friday in eight of Cuba’s 15 provinces, including Havana. Faced with a sharp rise in infections for two months, with a total of 832,286 cases including 7,048 deaths, Cuba has accelerated its vaccination campaign in recent weeks and now has 42.2% of its population immunized with local vaccines, not recognized by the ‘WHO.

Austria: the former Minister of the Interior ensures not to be vaccinated

The head of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ, far right) Herbert Kickl on Friday held up on television a medical certificate proving that he did not have antibodies to Covid-19, in order to “cut short rumors“According to which it would have been”vaccinate in secret“. “Now, we have the vaccinated at the top who dominate the unvaccinated, deprived of freedoms“, He said to the press, while Austria is gradually tightening the health pass, prohibiting from October to unvaccinated people from access to stadiums and large theaters in Vienna, even if they test negative.

Cambodia: the “Festival of the dead” canceled

Cambodian authorities canceled the “Festival of the dead», An annual celebration during which Buddhist devotees pay homage to their deceased loved ones. The party, which began on Tuesday, will end prematurely this weekend after nearly 50 Buddhist monks tested positive for the coronavirus and authorities closed their temples in Phnom Penh.

More than 4.7 million dead

The pandemic caused by the Covid has killed at least 4,725,638 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Friday. The United States is the country with the most deaths (684,357), ahead of Brazil (592,964), India (446,368), Mexico (274,139) and Russia (202,273). The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.