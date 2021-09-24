A fall that changes everything for the Blues – News

This is undoubtedly THE key moment of this World Junior Road Championship. TO less than six kilometers from the finish, while the French seem in an ideal position to play for the title – with three representatives in a group of eight elements and a peloton still relegated to a good twenty seconds – Pierre Gautherat is at fault in the bend which marks the foot of the last ascent of the day. The Jurassian finds himself on the ground with the Dane Simon Dalby. Le Breton Eddy Le Huitouze – our photo – is, too, blocked by this incident and doomed to see the final battle for the medal be done without him. Bad luck is even total for the Blues camp since Romain Grégoire is himself slightly embarrassed by this incident, at the precise moment when Per Strand Hagenes decides to place his decisive attack … Unable to plug the hole afterwards, Romain Grégoire is content money. “Of course, on an emotional level, it was a roller coaster ride. This medal tastes bitter. I think there was a way to have another color. We saw a great collective strength and a great individual strength of our runners. They were all in great shape. They mastered the race well, except maybe three laps from the finish… It’s annoying not being able to fight for victory after a crash ”, summarizes the national coach, Julien Thollet, with DirectVelo after arrival.



For the national technician, the fall clearly changed everything. “Pierre (Gautherat) blames himself a lot. He feels guilty for having entered the turn too hard. There were 30 corners to go per lap, for a total of 240 on the course… ”. And it is therefore in one of the last of them that the Franc-Comtois lost everything. “This is a key moment in the race, where things change”. Eddy Le Huitouze was in the front row at the time of this fall. “Peter (Gautherat) came and bit the side of the road and he fell. He couldn’t do anything. For my part, I got on them at the end of the race and it was impossible to start again correctly. Romain (Grégoire) was a little embarrassed but he passed, but Hagenes was gone. I think Romain could have held it if he had been in the wheel. At the European Championship, he limited it to fart. Romain was very strong but hey, that’s how it is… ”.



“PIERRE (GAUTHERAT) HAS COLLAPSED”



Indeed, while Eddy Le Huitouze and Pierre Gautherat both saw their podium dreams fly away on this incident, Romain Grégoire also (maybe?) Lost the title in this collision. Like Eddy Le Huitouze, Julien Thollet in any case evokes this hypothesis in a mixed zone. “We had good pawns in front, with Pierre who goes quickly in the sprint and Romain’s punch for the moguls. And in the end, we have the feeling of not having been able to defend our chances to the end ”. The national coach is convinced that Pierre Gautherat like Romain Grégoire each had the possibility of winning the rainbow jersey this Friday. “Pierre is devastated. He had the title in his hands. The same goes for Romain. They are winners, and I want to retain that winning mindset. This group had come to win. A medal is beautiful. There are plenty of them who would sign for this Romain podium. Except that he knew he had the win in his legs ”.



If the disappointment is so great, it is because until this famous turn, the Blues had done everything well, controlled everything, despite an extremely tricky race from the start. “It was super nervous, there was a cyclo-cross start… It was a bit of rubbish but given the circuit, it was not a surprise. For Juniors, it was predictable that it would be like that on this kind of circuit ”, testifies Eddy Le Huitouze, who remarkably sacrificed himself for the French collective in the final. “Personally, I didn’t think I was going to be in front because I had started riding before and I was a bit cooked. But there was an opening and the Englishman, who was very strong, brought me back to the front. When Romain returned with Hagenes, I was afraid they would bring everyone back, but not at all. They managed to blow everything in the bump, they were above the rest. It was the perfect scenario for us. Three out of eight, we couldn’t do better. Romain was strong and Pierre goes extremely fast in the sprint so we could have it both ways ”. Then this fall changed everything. But no question of denigrating the performance of the winner, Per Strand Hagenes (see ranking), on the side of the Blues. Quite the contrary. “Warning ! We must congratulate the winner. We know him, he is very strong and does not come from nowhere. Unfortunately, the roles are reversed compared to Trente… ”, concludes Julien Thollet.