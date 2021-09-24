a house miraculously spared from a lava flow

Belonging to a Danish couple who could not get to the island because of the pandemic, the small house was spared by one of the lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

She didn’t believe in it any more than her parents. Yenny Cocq, daughter of a Danish couple, told Spanish daily ABC her surprise when she learned that the house her parents had bought in the Canaries had been spared by the lava flows caused by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

“My parents have invested a lot in their little house, they bought the land about 30 years ago to build their little corner in paradise,” she tells ABC, assuring that she and her father will return in the next few years. months visit the house “to assess the situation”.

It is the photographer Alphonso Escalero who, while piloting his drone to capture the impressive advance of the lava flow coming from the volcano, discovered the house nicknamed “La Casita”, surrounded by palm trees also spared by the lava.





The house was built around 30 years ago by a Dutch architect, Ada Monnikendam, who has lived in La Palma since 1976 and heads a construction company with her husband. Being quite old, the Danish occupants have not been able to visit the island since the start of the pandemic.

“La Casita Esperanza”

And if the house, located in the town of Las Manchas, remains inaccessible because of the flow, the image has become a symbol of hope for this Spanish archipelago where thousands of people had to be evacuated.

Therefore, Yenny Cocq announced that the house would be called “La Casita Esperanza”: the little house of hope.

A sign that does not deceive: one of the two lava flows of the volcano, which erupted last Sunday, has stopped advancing, the authorities announced on Thursday. The other flow, whose width reaches 500 meters, “continues to progress, but much more slowly than before” in particular because of the topography.