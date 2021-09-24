a Ligue 1 coach to replace Koeman?

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

It is a rumor that we did not see coming. According to information from RMC Sport, the name of a Ligue 1 coach has been mentioned to replace Ronald Koeman at Barça. Jorge Sampaoli, author of a very good start to the season with Olympique de Marseille? Mauricio Pochettino, who knows the city well after having coached Espanyol Barcelona? Nothing of the sort.

Sports media claim Oscar Garcia’s name was mentioned at a Barça management meeting. The future of Ronald Koeman is causing a stir in Spain and the Dutch coach could not resist the new underperformance of his team against Cadiz (0-0). Oscar Garcia, trained at Barça and today at the head of the Stade de Reims, could therefore take over. This hypothesis, more than uncertain at the moment seems in any case to have crossed the minds of the Catalan leaders.



