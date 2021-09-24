More

    a Ligue 1 coach to replace Koeman?

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

    It is a rumor that we did not see coming. According to information from RMC Sport, the name of a Ligue 1 coach has been mentioned to replace Ronald Koeman at Barça. Jorge Sampaoli, author of a very good start to the season with Olympique de Marseille? Mauricio Pochettino, who knows the city well after having coached Espanyol Barcelona? Nothing of the sort.

    Sports media claim Oscar Garcia’s name was mentioned at a Barça management meeting. The future of Ronald Koeman is causing a stir in Spain and the Dutch coach could not resist the new underperformance of his team against Cadiz (0-0). Oscar Garcia, trained at Barça and today at the head of the Stade de Reims, could therefore take over. This hypothesis, more than uncertain at the moment seems in any case to have crossed the minds of the Catalan leaders.


    to summarize

    Barca could fire Ronald Koeman and are already looking for potential successor to the former Dutch coach. A surprising name would have emerged alongside Xavi and Roberto Martinez, that of Oscar Garcia, the coach of Reims.

    Arnaud Dechelotte


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSemiconductor shortage will be short-lived, Elon Musk says
    Next articleNew iPhone 13s are now available for purchase from Free Mobile

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC