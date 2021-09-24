a mayor wants to multiply the price of parking by 6 for heavy vehicles

How to dissuade people who go to the city center from using their vehicle? Several levers are currently being studied or even put in place by medium and large cities in order to discourage motorists. But an environmentalist German mayor, used to punchy proposals, launched a debate which obviously led the town hall to give him its support.

His idea ? Significantly increase the parking rate for owners of heavy vehicles. If the SUVs are in the viewfinder, they are not alone since the only criterion is the weight written on the registration document. Initially, Boris Palmer offered a yearly rate of € 360, but the city council forced him to revise his ambitions downwards. The proposal has increased to € 180, all the same, six times more than the current package of € 30. It would apply to any thermal vehicle over 1,800 kg and, it should be noted, an electric vehicle over 2,000 kg. People living on social assistance, the disabled and workers who come to help at home would have an automatic reduction of 50%.





The mayor explained that there should “be a noticeable price difference between city cars and large SUVs, which are not needed in the city”. He added that if the owners of these vehicles really had to pay for road infrastructure (and therefore the impact of these cars on the roads) and taxes, “a parking space would not cost 30 €, but 3000”.