a promising avenue for slowing the progression of the disease

Researchers are on the trail of treatment for Parkinson’s disease. Injected intranasally, the two peptides slow down the death of dopaminergic neurons. The first results on laboratory mice are encouraging.

Parkinson’s disease is here pathology most frequent motor in the world. In France, nearly 160,000 people are affected by this degeneration of neurons dopaminergics which causes many symptoms including characteristic tremors. The suspected culprit for the disappearance of dopaminergic neurons is the presence of insoluble aggregates of an abnormal form of α-synuclein, called fibrils preformed. The latter are also present in Lewy bodies, protein “balls” that form in neurons and are the source of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s.

Neurons get rid of α-synuclein aggregates through exocytosis. They could then, according to a still unknown mechanism, be transmitted to other neurons. The microglia, the brain’s immune cells, are activated by the preformed fibrils and release their cytokines pro-inflammatory. A inflammation Chronic settles in the brain and precipitates the death of dopaminergic neurons and the release of α-synuclein.

A promising intranasal treatment

To get out of this vicious circle, scientists from Rush University Medical Center from Chicago offer a proven approach in vitro and now in vivo on laboratory mice. They have developed two peptides, small proteins, which inhibit the activation of microglia by α-synuclein. The first, called wtTIDM, targets TLR2 in microglia, the receptor forinnate immunity which activates them. By preventing TLR2 from communicating with other elements in the reaction cascade, the wtTIDM peptide prevents the activation of microglia. The second peptide, wtNBD, acts in the same way but binds elsewhere.





These two peptides were administered intranasally to mice which have a large amount of preformed fibrils to recreate a shape. Parkinson’s. After this treatment, the inflammatory activity of the microglia drastically decreased, as did the spread of α-synuclein, thus protecting the dopaminergic neurons. These biological effects result in an improvement in their state of health. The treated mice have better locomotion and a better balance between other motor functions.

Results to be replicated in humans

” If these findings can be replicated in patients, it would be a remarkable breakthrough in the treatment of these devastating neurological disorders. », Concludes Kalipada Pahan, head of the study published in Nature Communications. Treatments exist to slow down the Parkinson disease, like Levodopa, which fills the dopamine deficit caused by the death of neurons. It helps to delay the loss of motor skills but does not prevent the disappearance of dopaminergic neurons. For the most seriously ill patients, the stimulation deep brain may be an alternative.

Scientists are working on several lines of research such asimmunotherapy or gene therapy to cure this disease that we only know how to slow down.