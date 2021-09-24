A shark hits a young woman, her friend takes the photo of the shock

Kristina Lowe, an 18-year-old American, saw her photoshoot off the beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, interrupted by the sudden arrival of a shark.

The incident happened on September 14. The young woman and a friend of the same age were taking pictures of each other when Kristina Lowe felt something hit her knee. “I looked and saw a shape that looked like a huge fish,” she told the New York Post. “Then I remembered it was (New Smyrna Beach) the shark bite capital of the world“. The young woman then understood that a 1.20 meter shark had hit her and returned to the beach at a run.





Her friend takes a picture of the moment the shark hits her

Her friend did not immediately understand what was going on and continued to take pictures. Once the two young women returned to the beach, they realized that Kristina Lowe’s friend had taken a snapshot of the exact moment when the latter was hit by the shark. “It was so crazy. It was my first encounter with a shark,” she pointed out, “I knew there were sharks where I live, but I never saw them in it. water with me “.

More fear than harm for the young woman who finally comes out with a simple scratch on her knee.