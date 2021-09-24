a shortage of 8 to 10 million cars in 2021

Since the start of the year, the automotive industry has been strongly impacted by the shortage of semiconductors. These electronic components are very present in our cars, which are increasingly equipped with driving aids and technological gadgets.

Almost all manufacturers have to slow down or even temporarily stop factories. And the situation continues to deteriorate. To the point that the Alix Partners firm has almost doubled its forecasts for the loss of earnings of builders.

These are expected to lose the equivalent of $ 210 billion in sales this year. In May, Alix Partners was counting on 110 billion. The cabinet thought at the time that the shortage of semiconductors would lead to a cut in production of 3.9 million cars in 2021. According to its latest forecasts, it would be 7.7 million! This represents the annual production of Toyota (the brand and not the group)!





The IHS Markit cabinet is even more pessimistic, bluntly evoking a shortage of 10 million vehicles, with a situation that has deteriorated further in this re-entry. This is mainly due to the resumption of the epidemic in Asia, which is slowing the production of semiconductors.

The situation will therefore become even more tense on the side of concessions. Delivery times keep getting longer, often varying between 6 and 9 months. And not all customers are in the same boat, because brands now favor the production of the most profitable vehicles, that is to say the largest and best equipped, as well as those with a hybrid engine. or electric.