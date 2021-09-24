Accessible to Freebox subscribers, the Apple TV is updated with its share of new features

Spatial audio, new playback controls, the pairing made possible of two HomePod mini, Apple TV updates to TVOS 15.

Notice to Freebox subscribers who have purchased the Apple TV 4K offered by Free at a low price, TVOS 15 is now available via a new update, downloading it may take time.

Among the new features, we note the arrival of Space Audio on AirPods Pro or AirPods Max in order to enjoy cinema-like sound with dynamic tracking of head movements (5.1 and 7.1 audio source, Dolby Atmos) . Apple now also allows two HomePod mini speakers to be paired with Apple TV 4K for balanced sound.

New playback controls are also in the program, making it easier to access information, subtitles, audio and “Picture in picture” mode thanks to the new on-screen controls. Regarding the intelligent routing of AirPods, a notification is now sent to the screen in order to connect your headphones. In addition, two new categories are emerging: “For all of you” in the Apple TV app to find content that everyone in the family will want to watch, and “Shared with you” compiling movies and series shared through the Messages app.

HomeKit has also been improved, it is now possible to consult several cameras at the same time using your Apple TV as a security center in order to know what is going on in the rest of the house. For iPhone, iPad or iPhone users, this new version allows controlling Apple TV with Siri from your device, like listening to music or launching a movie or series with Siri commands.

The new generation Apple TV 4K at 96 € at Free

This is one of the surprises of the summer, the operator of Xavier Niel allows its new Freebox Pop and Delta subscribers to choose the new Apple TV 4K as their main box and other subscribers to acquire it at the same advantageous price. in multi-tv. The price, 2 € / month for 48 months or 96 € instead of 199 €. It is possible to trigger the total purchase at any time.