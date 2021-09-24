Accused of attempted rape, he must wash the clothes of the women of his village for six months

An Indian accused of attempted rape has been released on bail on condition that he wash and iron, at his own expense, the laundry of all the women in his village for six months. Lalan Kumar, 20, a laundromat by profession, will have to buy the detergents and all the equipment necessary for washing and ironing the laundry of about 2,000 women from Majhor, his village located in the state of Bihar (northeast), according to the report. court decision rendered Wednesday.

Santosh Kumar Singh, a police officer from Madhubani district in Bihar, said Mr. Kumar was arrested last April, including for attempted rape. No date has yet been set for his trial. “All the women in the village are happy with the court’s decision,” said Nasima Khatoon, the head of the village council.

“It’s a historic decision”

“It’s a historic decision. This will strengthen respect for women and help protect their dignity, ”added Nasima Khatoon, one of the village dignitaries who will watch Lalan. The villagers believe that this decision had a positive impact by making crime against women a subject of debate and discussion in their community. “It’s a remarkable step and a different kind of punishment that sends a message to society,” said Anjum Perween, a resident of Majhor.





Indian laws were tightened against rapists after the gang rape of a young woman, who died of her injuries in 2012 in New Delhi. The case shocked the whole world. More than 28,000 rapes were reported nationwide in 2020. Police have long been criticized for not doing enough to prevent violent crime and for failing to bring sexual assault cases to court.