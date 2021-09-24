Actraiser Renaissance: a remake of the cult Square Enix game launched by surprise on Switch, PS4, PC, iOS and Android

Among the beautiful surprises of Nintendo Direct of that night, there was the announcement of a Actraiser Renaissance. This remake of the 1993 game combining 2D action and realm management was developed by Sonic Powered and gives a largely modernized dimension to this classic of the Super Nintendo, in particular thanks to remastered compositions of Yuzo Koshiro.

A trailer of gameplay allows you to get an idea of ​​the work done on the visual and sound parts.

Actraiser Renaissance unites the action of 2D platform games (action phase) and a city-building simulation (Creation phase) in the ultimate battle of good versus evil! Rediscover the soundtrack that rocked the video game world when it was first released, composed by the legendary Yuzo Koshiro, in its remastered version! Help humanity to flourish as the Master and his faithful angel in a world plagued by evil.





And if you like the result, don’t hesitate: Actraiser Renaissance is available for purchase now in digital format on Switch, but also PS4, PC via Steam, iOS and Android, priced at € 29.99.