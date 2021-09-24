after Pochettino, Kombouaré also defends Mbappé

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the most expensive transfers

As the technician of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, did this Friday, Antoine Kombouaré wanted to defend Kylian Mbappé, whose behavior had been singled out by Frédéric Antonetti after the victory of PSG on Wednesday on the lawn of FC Metz (2-1).

“These are the words of Frédéric Antonetti in a very specific context where they play against PSG ok? Against PSG, they lose in conditions that are difficult to accept so that’s why, there is what he says hot and then we will see what will think after having digested this defeat because in addition they are badly classified today. Me, the rare times when I had to discuss with Kylian Mbappé or to cross him on a field, I have never seen this behavior, he is a boy who is very well educated, he is a very good guy, I have never had any problems and then the players, the teams that I have directed, it was the same when you saw him, he’s a great kid, super respectful, great state of mind so I have nothing to say about that, “Kanak said at a press conference on Friday. .

