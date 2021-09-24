More

    after Pochettino, Kombouaré also defends Mbappé

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the most expensive transfers

    As the technician of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, did this Friday, Antoine Kombouaré wanted to defend Kylian Mbappé, whose behavior had been singled out by Frédéric Antonetti after the victory of PSG on Wednesday on the lawn of FC Metz (2-1).

    “These are the words of Frédéric Antonetti in a very specific context where they play against PSG ok? Against PSG, they lose in conditions that are difficult to accept so that’s why, there is what he says hot and then we will see what will think after having digested this defeat because in addition they are badly classified today. Me, the rare times when I had to discuss with Kylian Mbappé or to cross him on a field, I have never seen this behavior, he is a boy who is very well educated, he is a very good guy, I have never had any problems and then the players, the teams that I have directed, it was the same when you saw him, he’s a great kid, super respectful, great state of mind so I have nothing to say about that, “Kanak said at a press conference on Friday. .

    to summarize

    Present at a press conference this Friday, FC Nantes coach Antoine Kombouaré wanted to defend PSG striker Kylian Mbappé, whose behavior had been singled out by Frédéric Antonetti.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe British government seeks to reassure
    Next articleDeath Stranding Director’s Cut: Hideo Kojima’s game with Norman Reedus at its best on PS5?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC