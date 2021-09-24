after the break, his young companion files for divorce …

It was in 2016 that Marc Lavoine fell in love with Line Papin. The singer meets the one who will become his wife in the studios of France Inter when she came to present his work entitled “Awakening” in the Carte Blanche by Marc Lavoine. Touched by this work, the interpreter of “She has revolver eyes” explains: “I encountered my own symptoms, a loneliness, a form of maladjustment to the world, and the violence of a love that one does not can’t show. This book woke me up. ”

In July 2020, the couple got married at the town hall of the 5th arrondissement of Paris, in front of Anne Hidalgo.

Only a year after saying ‘yes’ to each other for life, Marc Lavoine and Line Papin would no longer be on the same wavelength. According to information unveiled by “Closer” this Friday, September 24, 2021, Marc Lavoine would be going through a painful period. His 25-year-old wife, Line Papin, would have filed for divorce, a few weeks after having celebrated his cotton wedding with Marc Lavoine … The cause of this break: the maternity desires of Line Papin.





Indeed, the young novelist would like to become a mother. But Marc Lavoine, he would not want a fifth child. At 59, the coach of “The Voice” is already father of Simon, born of his relationship with the top model Denise Pascale (died in December 2017 from cancer), Yasmine, Roman and Milo, all three born of his marriage to Sarah Poniatowski.

“While he has just blown out his 59th birthday, the singer is no longer planning to build a family. A break for the couple who now live separately and who according to relatives intends to file for a divorce” , specifies “Closer”.

A real blow for Marc Lavoine who therefore finds himself single at 59 … “Sad to see this story in which he was totally involved come to an end so abruptly, Marc immersed himself body and soul in the work”, still reports “Closer”.

