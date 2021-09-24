Airbus C295 military transport aircraft finally lands in India

It’s made for Airbus! India has formalized the contract to acquire 56 Airbus C295s, which will replace the Avro fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The contract is estimated at 1.64 billion euros. According to Airbus, this is the first private aerospace program under the initiative “Make in India” launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will involve “The establishment of a complete industrial ecosystem: from production to assembly, including testing and qualification, deliveries and maintenance throughout the life of the devices”, explained Airbus in a statement released Friday morning.

“For the first time, a private Indian company will ensure the complete construction of an aircraft in India, confirmed the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Sukaran Singh, quoted in the Airbus press release. This is proof that Tata Advanced Systems is a defense equipment manufacturer capable of building complex and globally competitive platforms in India ”.

The IAF becomes the 35th operator in the world to operate the C295, which can carry up to 71 soldiers or 50 paratroopers. The program now has 278 aircraft, 200 of which are already in service, accumulating more than 500,000 flight hours. “The C295 consolidates its dominant position in this market segment and, with India as the new operator, it is further expanding its presence, not only on an operational level, but also on an industrial and technological level”, said the new boss of Airbus Defense and Space, Michael Schoellhorn, quoted in the press release.

Airbus is playing the “Make in India”

Under the terms of the contract, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft “Turnkey” from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain. The following 40 devices will be built and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies. The first 16 devices will be delivered within four years of the implementation of the contract. All C295s destined for the IAF will be delivered in transport configuration and equipped with an Indian electronic warfare system.





“This contract will contribute to the development of India’s aerospace ecosystem through investments and the creation of 15,000 highly skilled direct jobs as well as 10,000 indirect jobs over the next 10 years”, said Michael Schoellhorn. With the C295, Airbus will deploy all of its manufacturing and maintenance skills in India, in collaboration with its industrial partners, including Tata and other players in the public defense sector such as Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics as well as as private SMEs.

