Airbus unveils its new electric flying taxi

At its last public event, Airbus unveiled a small flying electric device. This small plane is called CityAirbus NextGen and wants to tackle a booming market.





Airbus held a public event for the first time, the Pioneering Sustainable Aerospace. An event during which the aeronautical group unveiled a “zero emission” urban plane.

The CityAirbus NextGen is a small electric aircraft with fixed wings and V-tail. It has eight electric motors and can carry up to four passengers in its small cabin.

Airbus has really designed this machine for the city, especially with regard to noise pollution. The CityAirbus NextGen only develops 65 decibels in flight, peaking at 70 dB during landing.

The result of tests on two eVTOLs, electric airplanes with vertical take-off and landing, this new device announces a range of 80 km to 120 km / h.

Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, talks about a desire to integrate “Air mobility in cities while taking into account environmental and social concerns. Airbus is convinced that the real challenges are as much urban integration and automated air traffic management as vehicle technology and the business model. “

The two prototypes that led to the design of the CityAirbus Nextgen performed more than 200 flight and ground tests. In addition to these 1,000 km of tests, Airbus also conducted wind tunnel sessions. The multinational wants to fly its device for the first time in 2023.