    Alan Wake Remastered: Comparative Video of Xbox Series X and Xbox 360 Versions | Xbox one

    Still scheduled for October 5, Alan Wake Remastered is unveiled a little more today. It is through a comparative video that the game of Remedy is talked about before its release. The Xbox 360 version of the time is compared to the remastered Xbox Series X version. It is in particular the occasion to see the work carried out at the same time in play as well as on the cutscenes. The new face of the hero is also highlighted.

    Remember that the title will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, but also on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 and that it is currently priced at € 24.99 on Cultura.

    The cult classic is back and even better! Remastered with all new 4K, 60 FPS visuals, improved cutscenes, and improved character models! Alan Wake is back… to rewrite your reality. In this award-winning action thriller, troubled author Alan Wake sets out on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. As he discovers the pages of a horror story he is believed to have written, but which he has no memory of, Wake’s grip on reality is threatened as he confronts the darkness that approximate. The horror story comes true …


