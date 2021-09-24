Alan Wake Remastered: Comparative Video of Xbox Series X and Xbox 360 Versions | Xbox one

Still scheduled for October 5, Alan Wake Remastered is unveiled a little more today. It is through a comparative video that the game of Remedy is talked about before its release. The Xbox 360 version of the time is compared to the remastered Xbox Series X version. It is in particular the occasion to see the work carried out at the same time in play as well as on the cutscenes. The new face of the hero is also highlighted.

Remember that the title will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, but also on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 and that it is currently priced at € 24.99 on Cultura.

