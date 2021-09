Alaphilippe, Van Aert, Van der Poel … the main participants in the road race of the World Cycling Championships

Not all teams will be on an equal footing on Sunday at the start of the World Championships road race in Belgium (268.3 km between Antwerp and Louvain, start 10:25 am). For the quest for the rainbow jersey, the UCI applies quotas, based on the classification by nations dating from August 17. Concretely, the national teams will line up from 1 (Luxembourg, Romania …) to 9 athletes (France). The French team has the right to field eight riders in addition to the reigning world champion, Julian Alaphilippe. An advantage that will not be negligible, especially against the Belgian and Dutch armadas.