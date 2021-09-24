More

    Albert of Monaco in angels on the arm of a theatrical Sharon Stone, Caroline in the background: the slideshow

    1/22

    Albert of Monaco in angels on the arm of a theatrical Sharon Stone, Caroline behind

    2/22

    Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    3/22

    Sharon Stone during the evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo for Planetary Health” gala at the Palais de Monaco. September 23, 2021

    4/22

    Sharon Stone during the evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo for Planetary Health” gala at the Palais de Monaco. September 23, 2021

    5/22

    Lucas Bravo, Pom Klementieff, Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Sharon Stone, Orlando Bloom, Jessica Michel, Milutin Gatsby, Mélanie Laurent and Gaspard Ulliel – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at Monaco Palace, September 23, 2021 © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    6/22

    Princess Caroline of Hanover – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    7/22

    Prince Albert II of Monaco and Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    8/22

    Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Sharon Stone and Orlando Bloom – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    9/22

    Sharon Stone and Orlando Bloom – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    10/22

    Prince Albert II of Monaco, Sharon Stone and Orlando Bloom – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    11/22

    Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage


    12/22

    Paulline Ducruet, Sharon Stone and Princess Caroline of Hanover – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    13/22

    Roisin Galvin Wittstock, Andréa Casiraghi, his mother Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Pauline Ducruet, her companion Maxime Giaccardi and Gareth Wittstock – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021 © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    14/22

    Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    15/22

    Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    16/22

    Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    17/22

    Prince Albert II of Monaco and Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    18/22

    Prince Albert II of Monaco and Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    19/22

    Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    20/22

    Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    21/22

    Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    22/22

    Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021. © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage


