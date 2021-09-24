Albert of Monaco without Charlene: he rewards a breathtaking Sharon Stone at the princely palace

Albert from Monaco presented Sharon Stone with a “Lifetime Achievement Award” this Thursday, September 23, on the occasion of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health. An event which took place, once again, without the presence of Charlene of Monaco.
It is once again without Charlene thatAlbert of Monaco appeared this Thursday, September 23, on the occasion of the 5th edition of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, dedicated to the ocean, Earth and Humanity. An event that took place in the Prince’s Palace. It is therefore accompanied by his older sister, Princess Caroline of Hanover, than the Prince of Monaco honored Sharon Stone. Andrea Casiraghi, the son of Caroline of Monaco, as well as Pauline Ducruet, the daughter of Stéphanie of Monaco and her companion Maxime Giaccardi were also present.
The 63-year-old American actress received a “Lifetime Achievement Award”. An award that pays tribute to “her remarkable commitment to the emancipation of women, her work for medical research and her continuous efforts to change the world”, is it indicated on the Facebook page of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. This is the first time that the foundation has honored a woman. Before her, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Robert Redford or Sting had also received this prize from the hands of Albert II, as recalled by Paris Match. Sharon Stone also caused a sensation in a sublime purple evening dress.
Charlene of Monaco hospitalized in emergency at the beginning of September
As a reminder, Charlene of Monaco is still stuck in South Africa after contracting a serious ENT infection. Since March, this has prevented her from taking the plane to return to the Rock with her husband and two children. The former professional swimmer was again hospitalized urgently, on September 1 after having “suddenly collapsed”, the Palace had indicated. A few days later, Albert II had given reassuring news of his wife: “It was a simple vagal discomfort. (…) It was quite benign. She is fine”, he had assured.
