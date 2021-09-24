Albi: highly scrutinized hydrogen truck tests on the circuit

the essential

Yesterday and today, the Region is organizing hydrogen truck tests and demonstrations as part of its “Corridor H2” project, the ambition of which is to decarbonize the transport of goods.

There were people yesterday in the press room of the Albi circuit. Not only to attend the presentation of the “Corridor H2” project, but also to attend an aspect of its realization.

This European project, at the initiative of the Occitanie Region, aims to decarbonize the transport of goods and passengers by developing the uses of hydrogen for heavy mobility. A sector in which many transport players are interested. But who are only ready to commit if they can try it …

The number 110 million> euros. This is the overall budget of Corridor H2 with the support of the European Investment Bank and the European Commission.

Hence the presence of all these beautiful people yesterday at the circuit: demonstrations and tests of a dapper red truck are taking place this Thursday so that transporters can test the feasibility and viability of the hydrogen vehicle offer, by having a direct contact with the manufacturer but also with the suppliers. 65 companies from Occitanie were present yesterday for the occasion. So many structures which, if the trial is successful, will be able to respond to the call for expressions of interest (AMI) launched by the Region.





“A race against time”

“We need local initiatives like this to develop hydrogen trucks,” said the CEO of the truck manufacturer present at the circuit, the Dutch company Hyzon Motor. And who says truck, also says station. “Filling up with hydrogen should not be more complicated or take longer than a full tank of gasoline”, assured Mathieu Amar, general manager of Air products, a company producing hydrogen which has set up a distribution station. mobile available for the event.

“We need to think about how to produce, transport and distribute at competitive costs. Hydrogen is easy to develop but throughout Occitania, outside urban areas, at attractive prices, it is a challenge ”, underlined Stéphane Arnoux, regional delegate for France hydrogen, a professional association whose number of members does not exist. stops growing over the months.

“A race against time has started at the national level on hydrogen and the Albigensians are determined to take their part,” said Stéphanie Guiraud-Chaumeil, the mayor of Albi, citing in particular the actors involved in this synergy Safra, SEM Ever’Hy’Pole, IMT Mines, INU Champollion … The City is co-organizing the event with the Region and the Department.