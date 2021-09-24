alert to forced sale in stores in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques

The inhabitants of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques are advised to be wary. The prefecture and the fraud repression department have pointed out certain deceptive commercial practices, in particular by ephemeral furniture stores. It usually starts with a post, says France 3 Nouvelle-Aquitaine. It indicates that the recipient has won a prize, to come and collect.

It is often a journey. “And this is where the store team launches the sales operation,” explains Sophie Jaffrezo, head of the competition, consumption and fraud prevention department in Pau. The trap then closes on customers.





Difficult withdrawal

The latter are quickly surrounded by a salesperson, then the boss of the furniture store and even the accountant. All of them promise ever greater reductions. “The victims describe the feeling of being under pressure, of not succeeding in escaping the commercial argument”, comments Sophie Jaffrezo.

The furniture is delivered the same day and the old equipment is removed. Customers then realize the mistake: they don’t like the new furniture, it is of poor quality or totally out of budget. The embarrassment of buyers increases when they have opted for the proposed credit offer. Some were not even able to retract, as the law allows. According to Sophie Jaffrezo, complaints are filed each time this type of store opens.