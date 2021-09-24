all the best offers LIVE from Friday September 24





The Chinese manufacturer has the advantage of offering affordable QLED TVs, without neglecting the technical sheet. The 50E76GQ model offers a sleek design with a rimless screen, for total immersion. The TV has a QLED panel that will display more vivid, more realistic colors and much higher brightness than a conventional LED screen. Image quality is also enhanced by 4K UHD definition and you can enjoy the best video standards such as HLG HDR10, HDR10 +, and Dolby Vision, all accompanied by immersive spatialized Dolby Atmos sound.

On the connectivity side, unfortunately no HDMI 2.1 port, but Hisense wanted you to be able to play your games in good conditions, thanks to the ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) function which will reduce latency as much as possible. Finally, the TV runs under Hisense’s in-house operating system: Vidaa U. It is a relatively fluid and functional interface that gives access to several popular applications such as Netflix, Prime Video or YouTube. The TV is also compatible with the virtual assistant Alexa, to control your TV with your voice.

Instead of 499.99 euros, the Hisense 50E76GQ 4K QLED TV is available in promotion at only 449.99 euros on Cdiscount, but thanks to a promo code ” 20 EUROS“, The TV goes to only 429.99 euros.