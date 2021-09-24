Amazon opens its largest French warehouse in Metz

This robotic distribution center stores 30 million products.

The former Augny military base, located near Metz, has given way to an army of a new kind: 3,000 little robots topped with a yellow shelf transport them tirelessly, from one end of the world to the other. huge new Amazon warehouse, chargers, books and products of all kinds for consumers in the Grand Est.

The Augny distribution center, inaugurated on Thursday, is the eighth and latest addition to the American e-merchant in France. It is one of the smallest that the group has opened there by its footprint: barely 50,000 m2. That of Amiens (Somme), on only one floor against three for Augny, is more than double. “We have not artificialized any square meter», Underlines Ronan Bolé, president of Amazon Logistique in France. But this new warehouse is the most important in France by its storage capacity: 30 million products can find their place in the small yellow shelves of the e-merchant in Metz… or nearly one for two French people.

1000 employees on permanent contracts

To deal with such