Amazon Prime Video: discover the October program

It’s Halloween on Amazon Prime Video. The platform unveils the program of the festivities, and it is not for the faint of heart.
As fall is coming to the fore, and we’re finally going to have an excuse to laze around on your sofa, Amazon Prime Video unveils the program of celebrations for the month of October. To occupy the cooler evenings, the platform will make us shiver with the second season of Tea Walking Dead : World Beyond. For Halloween, the giant e-commerce us offer also a reboot of Remember last summer, modern version of the feature film released in 1997.
Series
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond (season 2) – October 4
One year, exactly after the first round of episodes, the spin-off of the AMC series is back on our screens. This series derived from The Walking Dead takes us ten years after the beginnings of the zombie apocalypse. While humans have found respite behind the ramparts of a fortress city, a gang of teenagers will cross the city walls to find themselves where ghouls reign supreme.
- Duncanville (season 2) – October 14
- Remember last summer (season 1) – October 15
When Hollywood has no more ideas, it will dig into the classics. Having become commonplace, reboots and other revivals are multiplying on the small and the big screen. Remember last summer is part of this approach. The series is heralded as a modern take on the horror film released in 1997. It will follow a group of teenagers hunted down by a mysterious killer, a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.
- Motherland: Fort Salem (season 2) – October 18
- This is Us (season 5) – October 28
- Maradona: The Blessed Dream (season 1) – October 29
Films, Show and documentary
- Queenpins -October 1st
- My Name is Pauli Murray – October 1st
- Bingo Hell – October 1st
- Black as Night – October 1st
- Infinity – October 11
- Justin Bieber: Our World – October 8
- Madres – October 8
- The Manor – October 8
- Snowpiercer – October 11
- The saga REC – October 18
- After: Chapter 3 – October 22
- Max Boublil: New Show – October 22
- Session – October 25
Camille Meadows has just joined the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Shortly after his arrival, six girls invite him to join them in a ritual that involves invoking the spirit of a deceased alumnus who would haunt the halls of the building. But before morning, one of the young girls is found dead, leaving the others wondering what the hell they woke up.
