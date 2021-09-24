Amazon Prime Video: discover the October program

It’s Halloween on Amazon Prime Video. The platform unveils the program of the festivities, and it is not for the faint of heart.

As fall is coming to the fore, and we’re finally going to have an excuse to laze around on your sofa, Amazon Prime Video unveils the program of celebrations for the month of October. To occupy the cooler evenings, the platform will make us shiver with the second season of Tea Walking Dead : World Beyond. For Halloween, the giant e-commerce us offer also a reboot of Remember last summer, modern version of the feature film released in 1997.

Series

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (season 2) – October 4

One year, exactly after the first round of episodes, the spin-off of the AMC series is back on our screens. This series derived from The Walking Dead takes us ten years after the beginnings of the zombie apocalypse. While humans have found respite behind the ramparts of a fortress city, a gang of teenagers will cross the city walls to find themselves where ghouls reign supreme.

Duncanville (season 2) – October 14

Remember last summer (season 1) – October 15

When Hollywood has no more ideas, it will dig into the classics. Having become commonplace, reboots and other revivals are multiplying on the small and the big screen. Remember last summer is part of this approach. The series is heralded as a modern take on the horror film released in 1997. It will follow a group of teenagers hunted down by a mysterious killer, a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.





Motherland: Fort Salem (season 2) – October 18

This is Us (season 5) – October 28

Maradona: The Blessed Dream (season 1) – October 29

Films, Show and documentary

Queenpins -October 1st

My Name is Pauli Murray – October 1st

Bingo Hell – October 1st

Black as Night – October 1st

Infinity – October 11

Justin Bieber: Our World – October 8

Madres – October 8

The Manor – October 8

Snowpiercer – October 11

The saga REC – October 18

After: Chapter 3 – October 22

Max Boublil: New Show – October 22

Session – October 25

Camille Meadows has just joined the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Shortly after his arrival, six girls invite him to join them in a ritual that involves invoking the spirit of a deceased alumnus who would haunt the halls of the building. But before morning, one of the young girls is found dead, leaving the others wondering what the hell they woke up.

