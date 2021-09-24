An arrest warrant issued against her fiancé Brian Laundrie

Brian Laundrie is officially a wanted man by American justice. On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for the fiancé of Gabby Petito, the hiker whose remains were found in Wyoming last week, the FBI said. Brian Laundrie, who vanished a week ago in Florida, is not – for the moment – accused of killing Gabby Petito: the arrest warrant follows his indictment of bank fraud. The search continues to find him in Florida, with a team of divers arriving to probe a swampy area.

Today’s official #FBIDenver statement and the arrest warrant for Mr. Brian Laundrie are attached. pic.twitter.com/eV1IY4l681 – FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

Brian Laundrie was indicted by a grand jury for using a credit card not belonging to him and withdrawing money from an account not his “after the death of Gabby Petito”, between August 30 and September 1, for a total of “more than $ 1,000,” says the FBI. In all likelihood, it was his partner’s card and account, but US authorities have not confirmed this.

“No network in Yosemite”

Gabby Petito was last seen alive on August 27 at a Mexican restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming. A witness told Fox News that she witnessed an intense argument between the young woman and her fiancé, described as “aggressive” and “yelling at the staff”. Gabby Petito, “in tears”, would have returned to apologize to the waiters. The FBI did not mention this episode, but the restaurant Merry Piglets confirmed on Instagram that Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were present in the establishment.





On August 30, the girl’s mother received a final text message sent from Gabby Petito’s cell phone. A short message of four words: “No network in Yosemite” which was obviously not sent by the young girl. Yosemite National Park is indeed located in California, more than 1,300 km from Wyoming. His remains were found near a campsite, 75 km from the restaurant.

The FBI ensures to continue to investigate the death of Gabby Petito, classified as a “homicide” by the forensic pathologist. Brian Laudrie was still considered Thursday night as a “person of interest” and not yet a suspect by the FBI. A semantic but above all legal distinction: to publicly qualify a person as a “suspect”, the police must have sufficient elements (material evidence, probable cause etc.) to avoid accusing an innocent person, who can then take legal action. .