An investigation into the benefits granted to the boss of an association to help the most vulnerable

An investigation has been opened for “breach of trust” after suspicions about the benefits enjoyed by the leader of an association of aid to migrants and homeless largely funded by public money, we learned Thursday after the parquet of Meaux.

The opening of a preliminary investigation follows the report, in June, of an auditor who refused to certify the accounts of this association whose headquarters are located in Seine-et-Marne, said the prosecution.

The investigation is in the “first investigations”, underlined this source.

Revelations from Chained Duck



Wednesday, the Chained Duck has pinned the luxurious lifestyle of Arthur Anane, the managing director of Equalis, an association which manages in particular reception centers for migrants or the emergency number dedicated to the homeless (115) in several departments of Ile-de-France.





The leader “granted himself a salary of 11,400 euros net per month and an Audi Q7 of function”, rented for 2,097 euros monthly by his structure, and also receives 533 euros monthly for his accommodation, writes the satirical weekly.

An internal audit did not reveal any fraud

Equalis, a budget of 83 million euros and around 900 employees to come to the aid of people in great precariousness, assured AFP that it would undertake “very quickly corrective actions as had already been decided”, ruling out facto any sidelining of Arthur Anane.

An internal audit carried out by the structure did not reveal any fraud in the middle of the summer.

This case arouses the stir in the associative world, in particular because Arthur Anane is a figure, after having been elected in 2020 president of the Ile-de-France branch of the FAS, the Federation of the actors of the solidarity, which brings together hundreds of associations fighting against great exclusion.

He was also decorated with the Legion of Honor in 2016.