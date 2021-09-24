Ancelotti is already breaking records at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti started his second term as Real Madrid coach with flying colors, as the team recorded six wins and one draw.

The Italian coach matched his best start to the season with the Merengue, who took six wins and a draw in his first campaign as Real Madrid manager.

His unbeaten record in 2013/14 ended in a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Therefore, if Ancelotti lead Real Madrid to a win over Villarreal on Saturday, he will have the best start to the season in his history with the club.

At the top of the La Liga and Champions League Group D standings, Real Madrid have an 86% success rate this season.





In 2013/14, when Los Blancos won the Champions League and Copa del Rey, Ancelotti’s side had 46 wins, eight draws and six losses in 60 games, with the Italian coach recording a winning percentage of 77%.

During his second season as Real Madrid coach, in 2014/15, Ancelotti’s side won 43 games, drawn six and lost 10 games, for a win percentage of 73%.

In 126 matches on the Real Madrid sidelines, Ancelotti had 95 wins, 15 draws and 16 losses, for a winning percentage of 75%.

His record is higher than that of Zinedine Zidane, who recorded 90 wins, 17 draws, 19 losses and a winning percentage of 71 percent in his first 126 appearances at the helm of Real.