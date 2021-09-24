André Dussolier looks back on his relationship with Isabelle Adjani! – news

André Dussolier, who was in a relationship with Isabelle Adjani during the 1970s, looks back on the reasons that precipitated his separation from the actress who became very famous when the film was released. The slap.

André Dussolier is back on cinema screens, since this Wednesday, September 22, 2021, with Everything went well. A film by François Ozon, inspired by the autobiographical novel by Emmanuèle Bernheim, with Sophie Marceau at her side, who tackles the difficult subject of the end of life. A theme, obviously concerning, on which the 75-year-old actor recently confided. Currently in promotion, the actor of Three men and a bassinet or even Tanguy, also answered questions from our colleagues from Gala, evoking without taboo the beginnings of his career.





“It has become impossible to experience this success“

André Dussolier evokes the Conservatory, from which he left with three first prizes, leading him straight to the Comédie Française. An experience rich in theatrical anecdotes obviously, but he is also lucky to have met love in the corridors of the Frenchman. The one who claims to be at the time “a ‘seducer in spite of himself’, completely romantic, who dreamed of great love …“, returns in the columns of the magazine, on his relationship with Isabelle Adjani:”When we met, I was 27 and she, 19, she was so young …“, remembers the actor, who says a little more about the reasons why their history did not last in time. And it was once again question of cinema:”And when it happened to him this huge success with The slap, it has become impossible to experience this success and have a real life“, he explains, referring to the 1974 film, of which Isabelle Adjani shared the poster with Lino Ventura.

“I want to share the good times more“

If this romance with Isabelle Adjani lasted only two years, André Dussolier is not a loner for all that, and readily claims to always need a woman in his life: “I am attracted by this dream, this desire, this sharing, even if I recognize the difficulty of it and, as life goes by, I more want to share the good times, rather than the daily life. “, he reveals.