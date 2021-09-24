Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fight over ownership of Miraval

Since their separation in 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are engaged in a legal battle. They are now tearing each other apart for their Miraval castle.

The Miraval castle, located in the Var and estimated at 140 million euros, finds itself at the heart of the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, since their separation in 2016. It is in this immense property that the two actors had secretly married in 2014 and are both co-owners.

A complaint filed against Angelina Jolie

According to “Page Six”, in a complaint filed Tuesday, September 21, with a court in Luxembourg, Brad Pitt’s lawyers accuse Angelina Jolie of trying to sell her shares in Miraval Castle, without informing her ex. – husband and therefore without offering them to him. However, the two actors had managed to find an agreement. Each had to ask the other for permission to resell their shares of the estate. An agreement that the actress therefore seems to have broken. Already in July, Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of preventing her from selling the property.





Especially since initially, Brad Pitt held 60% of the shares while Angelina Jolie only 40%. In 2013, the 57-year-old actor transferred ten percent to him so that they each own half the castle. The comedian’s complaint thus suggests canceling this transfer because they had been sold to Angelina Jolie’s company at the price of a symbolic euro.

This is not the first point of contention between the two actors. The couple are also tearing themselves apart to get the …

