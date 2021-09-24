Angers-OM incidents: the version of Angers supporters – Around OM

Wednesday evening, as soon as the match between Angers and OM is over, OM supporters gathered at the bottom of the SCO stand for an explanation. A scene of violence for which the Disciplinary Commission will have to define the cause and the consequences on October 6.

The League has decided to suspend, the time of the investigation, the platform concerned on the side of Angers as well as the visitor parking for the Phocéens. In fact, this should only concern one meeting, the trip to Lille on October 3, the date of entry into force of the sanction.

On the Marseille side, at the end of the match, the overflows were explained as follows: according to our information from supporters present in Angers, an agricultural bomb would have been thrown in the Marseille yard before the latter descended on the lawn. “There was a provocation on the part of the Angevin tribune, with fingers of honor and firecrackers which were sent from the Angevin side towards the Marseillais, said Jacques Cardoze, OM communications manager. The Marseillais responded, it is a classic and stupid scheme, on one side and the other. I’m not accusing anyone. “





Incriminated, the supporters of the Angevin tribune published a press release which explains in particular the following: “A rumor has circulated that the origin of the incidents came from an agricultural bomb throwing on our part. Our position is clear: if any throw has taken place, we are in no way responsible.“.

The LFP will now have to designate the culprits and define the penalties that will apply. On a sporting level, the clubs should not be worried, since the incidents took place a few minutes after the meeting.