Animal Crossing New Horizons: Nintendo gives an appointment for the next Direct with good news

Animal Crossing New Horizons was present during the Nintendo Direct last night, yes, but rather in a gust of wind and to announce the date of its own event, to come very soon.

The mega-hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not done with you – far from it, even, and opens the start of the next hostilities withc the announcement of a new Direct dedicated to it: it will therefore be in October… And that’s about all we know. It’s skinny, yes, and Nintendo may give us a little video to satiate us and promise more information on the date and time of broadcast on Twitter, we do not have much to put ourselves under the watch. tooth… apart from some good news.





Because yes, Le Perchoir should make a comeback in New Horizons to the delight of fans : this cafe accessible under the Thibou museum was a component very appreciated by the players on the DS episodes, who are greatly delighted by this comeback that has been called for loud and clear.

We will therefore know more next month. Be patient !