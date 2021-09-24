Antin up 25% for its first steps on the stock market, Company news

The share of the company specializing in infrastructure investment climbs 25%, from a final price set at the top of the range.



Good stock market debut for Antin Infrastuctures Partners, up 25% in the first exchanges, to 30 euros. The group specializing in investment in infrastructure via funds had already distinguished itself by the strong demand from investors within the framework of its IPO. Yesterday evening, after the closing, we learned that the final price had been set at 24 euros, at the top of the range of 20 to 24 euros offered.





The service rate was increased to 100% for A1 priority orders and A2 orders. At the end of the operation, the free float represents 13.1% of the capital.

An operation costing 550 million euros

” The amount of funds raised by the issuance of new shares amounts to around 350 million euros on the initial size of the offer. To this amount are added 200 million euros of shares sold by the ceding shareholders », Details the company.

The total amount of the transaction therefore amounts to approximately € 550 million, and it may be increased to approximately € 632.5 million in the event of full exercise of the over-allotment option.





