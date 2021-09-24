AP-HP data theft: the prefecture is posting an electronic complaint form

By Manon C. Updated September 24, 2021 at 9:47 a.m.Published September 24, 2021 at 9:47 a.m.

To help French victims of the theft of their data from the AP-HP, the police headquarters has put an electronic complaint form online.

More than one Frenchman jumped into a cyberattack: on September 15, Paris hospitals (AP-HP) indicated that personal data of 1.4 million people having carried out Covid screening tests carried out in mid-2020 in Ile-de-France had been stolen over the past summer. Email, phone number, address, social security number or the result of the test were therefore found in nature and on darkweb sites.

Since then, those affected by the theft of their data have been contacted individually by email or post by the AP-HP which also filed a complaint and reported the incident to the National Commission for Informatics and Liberties (Cnil). In addition to the apologies that did not resonate with the cheated French, the AP-HP warned them: “We recommend the utmost vigilance, especially with regard to fraud or phishing attempts that could occur in the coming weeks” she declared in her email.

A large majority of those affected fear that they will be victims of phishing attempts by sms or email, or even worse, to be the victim of identity theft. Also, does the CNIL recommend not to “view attachments” and delete “at once” suspicious emails and text messages; and of “file a complaint as soon as possible” in the event of identity theft.





For help victims to file a complaint more easily, the police headquarters posted online, this Thursday, September 23, a electronic complaint form. “The people concerned who would be victims of a malicious approach, by email, SMS phone call […] are invited to file a complaint using the complaint form without having to go to a police station or gendarmerie. “ declares the cell in charge of cybermalveillance.

The procedure is simple: just download and complete the document, attach proof of use of the data, and send it to a specified email address.