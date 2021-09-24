are you paying less and less in cash?

On average, the French make less than two withdrawals per month from an ATM, for a total amount of 73 euros. The expenses paid by bank card, they reach 543 euros per month on average.

The French are paying less and less in cash and the Covid-19 crisis has accelerated the phenomenon.

According to a study by the comparator Panorabanques *, they make an average of 1.6 withdrawals each month from ATMs when they use their bank card 19 times. On average, they withdraw a total of 73 euros per month. The sums paid by bank card, they reach 543 euros, or 7.5 times more.

The French use these species mainly to settle shopping in small shops (64%), at Marlet (59%), to tip(37%), to make a purchase in a flea market (36%) or to give a gift to a loved one (34%).

According to the latest data from the Observatory for the Security of Payment Means, there has been 1.1 billion card ticket withdrawals in 2020, a decrease of 4.3% in one year. “This decrease in the use of cash was a movement well underway that the Covid has only accelerated”, analyzes Laure Prenat, general manager of Panorabanques, in The Parisian / Today in France.





This phenomenon has indeed been encouraged during the health crisis, the authorities recommending the use of contactless payment to reduce the handling of coins and banknotes and limit the risk of contamination. In addition, more and more merchants are accepting card payment without a minimum spending threshold and the limit for contactless payments has been raised from 30 to 50 euros after the first containment in spring 2020. According to Panorabanques, eight in ten French people use regular contactless payment.

If 85% of French people have also converted to online transfer, on the other hand, mobile payment struggles to convince. Only 17% of French people use it. In contrast, 69% say they do not want to pay with their smartphone. “It’s quite astonishing because only 15% are resistant to contactless payment whereas it is the same thing except that instead of a card, you have your phone”, commented the general manager of Panorabanques, questioned by the everyday.

The check resists. More than one in five French people (22%) use this means of payment at least once a month and 44% use it several times a year. The French write an average of six checks per year with a unit value of 102 euros.

* Survey carried out by Poll and Roll for Panorabanques from August 19 to 23, 2021 with a representative sample of 1,000 people.